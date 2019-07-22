



BOSTON (CBS) — With the MLB trade deadline just over a week away, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly targeting some help for the back end of their bullpen. Boston is “showing active interest” in Padres closer Kirby Yates and Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Both closer are having outstanding seasons for their respective teams. Yates has 31 saves in 33 opportunities, sporting a 1.07 ERA while holding opponents to a .169 batting average. He’s punched out 67 batters in his 42 innings of work, and owns a 0.81 WHIP for the season. The 32-year-old righty has one more year of arbitration eligibility.

Giles is known for his shaky track record, but has 14 saves in 15 opportunities to go with his 1.64 ERA and 1.06 WHIP for Toronto this season. The 28-year-old is signed through next season at just $6.3 million.

Given their success this season, and the fact they’re under control for another year, both Yates and Giles will likely command a hefty asking price on the trade market. While the Red Sox are interested, they may not have the means to acquire either.

The Boston bullpen has 18 blown saves as a staff this season. Nathan Eovaldi was recently activated off the Injured List and put into the bullpen, but the Red Sox may need him back in their rotation by the end of the season.