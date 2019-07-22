BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots training camp kicks off on Thursday, but players dealing with injuries and health issues reported to Foxboro on Sunday. Six of those players will open camp on active PUP, including running back Sony Michel.
After dealing with a knee injury for most of the offseason, Michel will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Players can come off of active PUP at any point during training camp and the preseason, but those who remain on PUP at the start of the regular season would have to sit out the first six weeks.
Here are the six Patriots who will start training camp on PUP:
Sony Michel, RB (Knee)
Demaryius Thomas, WR (Achilles)
Deatrich Wise, DE (Ankle)
Nate Ebner, S
Cole Croston, OL
Ken Webster, DB
Rookie tackle Yodny Cajuste failed his physical and will open camp on active the NFI (non-football injury) list with a quad injury, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who missed his entire rookie season with an Achilles injury, passed his physical and will be good to go at the start of camp. The second-year tackle out of Georgia is expected to compete for New England starting left tackle job in camp.
The rest of the Patriots report to camp Wednesday (though many will arrive early) with the first full-squad workout set for Thursday, July 25.
You must log in to post a comment.