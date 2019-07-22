BOSTON (CBS) — How often do you think, “I should take a mental health day?” Oregon is becoming one of the first states to allow students to do just that.
Oregon’s governor signed the bill into law last month which would allow students to take mental health days just like they would sick days.
The state has some of the highest suicide rates in the country and it was students who organized and lobbied for expanded mental health services.
Critics believe the law wasn’t necessary, saying that students could just lie or pretend to be sick. But advocates hope that treating anxiety or depression the same as a broken bone or a fever will change the stigma and encourage kids to talk openly to teachers and their parents about mental health issues.
Utah passed a similar law last year.
