



NATICK (CBS) – A huge fire destroyed eight businesses in Natick as it burned for several hours early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the row of shops at East Central and South Main streets near Natick Center around 1:20 a.m. and found heavy fire in the basement of the King Wok Chinese restaurant.

Acting Natick Fire Chief Daniel Dow said the complex, which was built in 1900, holds seven other businesses.

“It’s too early to tell where the fire originated,” Dow told reporters in a news conference. He said it does not seem suspicious at this time.

The fire burned for more than six hours and filled the air with heavy, thick smoke as the sun rose.

“There‘s a lot of different businesses in there. We have a print shop in there, we have a Christian Science reading room in there, there’s a lot of heavy fire load, there’s a Chinese restaurant in there, we’re unsure what the fire load is and then the construction of the building itself. That (rubber) membrane roof will cause all kind of smoke,” Dow said.

Firefighters from Framingham, Wellesley and several other towns were called in to help as the fire rose to eight alarms and the roof started to collapse.

“The heat has been a challenge today, that’s why we went to so many alarms,” the chief said.

“The smoke was so thick, we have air-conditioning, but the smoke still came into the house. We jumped outside and assumed a neighbor was on fire,” said resident Jim Williamson who lives nearby.

“It’s just the heart of Natick, the bakery, the Chinese place, it’s scary. It’s really scary,” Natick resident Lorraine Williamson told WBZ-TV.

“This is the heart of downtown. It’s going to be a really difficult time for the town and the people down here who work here,” the Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, Michael Hickey, told reporters.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor arm injury.

There’s no word yet on an estimated cost of the damage.

Natick Police said drivers should avoid Routes 27 and 135 Monday.

“It’s going to be a very difficult day to do business downtown,” said Natick Police Lt. Carla Rossi.