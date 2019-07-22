  • WBZ TVOn Air

NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) – Reality TV star Jesse James is offering $5,000 for the return of his dog “Coco” that went missing in Newport, Rhode Island last week.

The West Coast Choppers founder said the 6-year-old French Bulldog vanished Tuesday, not far from the Cliff Walk.

James wrote on Facebook “I really feel like somebody has her. . . I just want my little sidekick back.”

“Coco and I had such a strong connection. She followed me in the shop all day every day,” he said. “It’s a pretty hard pill to swallow, knowing I may never see her again.”

Anyone who has information can call 888-269-0666. The reward is being offered with no questions asked.

