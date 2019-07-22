Comments
READING (CBS) – It was an unexpected sight for morning commuters – a hot air balloon landed by the highway in Reading Monday.
Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to the small grassy area by the Route 125 and Route 28 exchange where the balloon landed at about 8 a.m. with passengers on board due to a fuel issue.
The balloon company was properly licensed, according to police. A balloon retrieval vehicle responded and refueled the balloon, and they were able to take off again a short time later.
No one was hurt in the landing.
