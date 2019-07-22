Comments
LOWELL (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman accused of hitting a bicyclist in Lowell was arrested for drunk driving Sunday.
Police said Jacquelyn Hopkinson of Dracut “appeared to be intoxicated” when officers responded to the crash scene on Rogers Street around 9 p.m.
“According to witnesses, the operator of a vehicle was traveling into Lowell from Tewksbury at [a] high rate of speed prior to striking the cyclist,” police said in a statement Monday.
The man on the bike was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.
Hopkinson was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol. Police said more charges are possible.
