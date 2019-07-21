BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to lobster rolls, bigger is always better — so it’s pretty much impossible to beat what you can eat at Lobstah on a Roll. With locations on Columbus Ave in Boston’s South End, and in historic Salem Mass., Lobstah on a Roll is a small shop serving some of the biggest and best lobster rolls in all of New England.

“The experience here it’s over the top,” said Joe Marcus. “We are the ambassadors of lobster rolls, we’re the gateway to the lobster roll family.”

It takes a team to turn out lobster rolls like these, but Marcus, along with David Spinney and Chef Ken Dupree are up to the challenge.

“It’s just something special about having a lobster roll. It’s not your typical daily sandwich. So it’s like, I had a great lobster roll today, it made my day,” said Spinney.

Dupree said, “You get to see that instant gratification on people’s face, they’re happy.”

“It’s a nostalgia thing, they remember growing up and having a lobster roll. What they don’t remember is something like ours. We’re over the top, we don’t want to be like everybody else. We want to set the standard,” said Marcus.

And the standards here are high: from the freshly baked challah rolls to the beautiful butter lettuce and of course only the freshest, sweetest, most succulent steamed lobster.

When it all comes together, pretty much everyone reacts the same way. “When everybody sees their lobster roll, and how much lobster is actually in that roll, they all say wow,” said Marcus.

Whether you order a roll fit for prince or pauper, you’re going to be treated like royalty at Lobstah on a Roll.

“We want to give you the best experience you’ve ever had in your life coming into our restaurant. We treat you like a queen, we treat you like a king, we treat you like an ambassador from another country, this is your experience.”