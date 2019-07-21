Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs and one cat up for adoption through the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Popcorn is a spunky nine-week-old male, nurtured cat. He was brought to the shelter with his entire litter, who are all named after snacks.

Popcorn is up for adoption through the Northeast Animal Shelter (WBZ-TV)

Cowgirl is a 14-week-old hound-mix who will likely grow up to be a medium-sized dog. She came from the south with the rest of her litter.

She is super sweet, though can be a little nervous.

Cowgirl is up for adoption through the Northeast Animal Shelter (WBZ-TV)

Glue is a four-year-old pit bull mix. She has been in a few homes but, through no fault of her own, they have not panned out. Glue is couch potato looking for a home where she is the only pet.

Glue is up for adoption through the Northeast Animal Shelter (WBZ-TV)

For more information visit the Northeast Animal Shelter’s website.

