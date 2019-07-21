Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs and one cat up for adoption through the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Popcorn is a spunky nine-week-old male, nurtured cat. He was brought to the shelter with his entire litter, who are all named after snacks.
Cowgirl is a 14-week-old hound-mix who will likely grow up to be a medium-sized dog. She came from the south with the rest of her litter.
She is super sweet, though can be a little nervous.
Glue is a four-year-old pit bull mix. She has been in a few homes but, through no fault of her own, they have not panned out. Glue is couch potato looking for a home where she is the only pet.
For more information visit the Northeast Animal Shelter’s website.
