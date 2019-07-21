  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Andover News, King's Pizza, Merrimack Valley Explosions

ANDOVER (CBS) – An Andover business owner said he’s overwhelmed by the generosity of his community.

Rick Pezzano’s pizza place – King’s Pizza – had been doing a bustling business until the Merrimack Valley gas explosions shut down the Bartley Street business last September.

Rick Pezzano, owner of King’s Pizza in Andover, is heartened by community support. (WBZ-TV)

Pezzano said that he struggled to get his sales going again.

The family that runs the UPS store next door to King’s Pizza posted on social media that their business neighbor needed some help, and people started pouring into the pizza shop.

A pizza from King’s Pizza in Andover. (WBZ-TV)

“I’m not rich. I never wanted to get rich. I put everything I had into the place,” Pezzano said. “Hey, I make it, I make it. But, yeah, this has been phenomenal for us. I’m really happy. I’m happy to have my business in Andover where everybody really pulls together and cares for each other.”

Pezzano said King’s Pizza is not out of the woods yet, but he’s grateful for the kindness of his community.

