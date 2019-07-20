Comments
GREENLAND, N.H. (CBS) — Police said a man who was traveling 142 mph on Interstate 95 was pulled over in Greenland Saturday morning.
When asked why he was speeding, Eric Joseph, 51, of Short Hills, N.J. told the New Hampshire State Police trooper he was driving home.
According to State Police, Joseph’s Jeep Grand Cherokee Trail Hawk was spotted by a trooper from the “State Police Special Enforcement Unit [monitoring] traffic from the State Police aircraft on I-95 southbound.”
Troopers on the ground were alerted and Joseph was stopped.
The speed limit was 65 mph. Joseph was charged with reckless operation and is expected to appear in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Sept. 23.
