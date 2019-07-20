Comments
BRAINTREE (CBS) — The Braintree Police Department had some fun explaining to residents that they should “hold off” on any crimes they are planning this weekend.
In a Facebook post, they wrote, “Folks. Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday.”
They said doing so would be dangerous because of the hot temperatures.
Instead, police provided alternatives: “Stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the face app, practice karate in your basement. We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.”
The post was signed, “Sincerely, The PoPo. PS: please no spoiler alerts. We’re just finishing season 2.”
You must log in to post a comment.