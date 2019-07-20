Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Boston News, North End

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are seeking two suspects after witnesses said a fire in the North End on Saturday morning was arson.

Boston police are looking for this man and woman in connection with a fire in the North End. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department)

At about 5 a.m., Boston Police responded to a fire in the North End. Witnesses said the fire on Board Alley was started by gasoline.

Police said they are looking for a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his neck and shoulders and a white female.

Anyone with information can call the Fire Investigations Unit Detectives at 617-343-3324.

Comments