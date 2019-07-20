Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are seeking two suspects after witnesses said a fire in the North End on Saturday morning was arson.
At about 5 a.m., Boston Police responded to a fire in the North End. Witnesses said the fire on Board Alley was started by gasoline.
Police said they are looking for a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his neck and shoulders and a white female.
Anyone with information can call the Fire Investigations Unit Detectives at 617-343-3324.
