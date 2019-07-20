Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMTails of Valor
    1:30 PMThe Inspectors
    2:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    5:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Boston News


BOSTON (CBS) — One person was found dead after a fire in Roxbury Saturday morning. Boston firefighters responded to Rockland Street around 2 a.m.

“One person was rescued from the building. There was one fatality,” the fire department tweeted.

Hoarding conditions made it difficult for fire crews to put out the flames.

The fire department estimated about $350,000 in damages.

Comments