BOSTON (CBS) — One person was found dead after a fire in Roxbury Saturday morning. Boston firefighters responded to Rockland Street around 2 a.m.
“One person was rescued from the building. There was one fatality,” the fire department tweeted.
Hoarding conditions made it difficult for fire crews to put out the flames.
At approximately 04:00 smoke showing on arrival at 52 Rockland St .Roxbury Ma. A 2nd Alarm was ordered. Pic courtesy of @LiveBoston617 pic.twitter.com/fHHRbzY97y
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2019
The fire department estimated about $350,000 in damages.
