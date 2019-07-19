BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a shark roaming the waters off the coast of Cape Cod that is now named after a three-time Super Bowl Champion. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy introduced the world to a newly tagged great white named after Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.
The shark conservation group tweeted out a photo of “Jules” on Friday. He was originally tagged in 2011 and has returned to the area every year since, but went unnamed.
That changed on Tuesday, when the shark was retagged and named after the Patriots wide receiver.
Meet Jules! Originally tagged in 2011 and unamed until now, he’s one of our most reliable sharks—returning every year since. Like @Edelman11, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him. Hard work pays off, and he was retagged Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FK5ayOPsn
— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 19, 2019
“Like Edelman, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him,” the Cape Cod-based group joked in their tweet.
No word if Tom Brady has reached out to “Jules” for a pre-training camp throwing session.
