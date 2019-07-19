BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are asking the public to help find missing 16-year-old Frank Berry.
The department said he was last seen around 63 Ritchie St. in Roxbury at noon on Sunday.
Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 16-year-old Frank Berry. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Frank Berry is advised to contact District B-2 detectives directly at 617-343-4275. pic.twitter.com/WwqJaKoL7Q
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 19, 2019
Berry is described as black, about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and thin with brown eyes and black hair. He also suffers from a medical condition.
Police said Berry is known to travel to Brockton around Hollander Street.
Anyone with information should call police detectives at 617-343-4275.
