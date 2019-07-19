Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are asking the public to help find missing 16-year-old Frank Berry.

The department said he was last seen around 63 Ritchie St. in Roxbury at noon on Sunday.

Berry is described as black, about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and thin with brown eyes and black hair. He also suffers from a medical condition.

Police said Berry is known to travel to Brockton around Hollander Street.

Anyone with information should call police detectives at 617-343-4275.

