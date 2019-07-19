Ex-Giants Offensive Lineman Mitch Petrus Dies Of Heat StrokeOffensive lineman Mitch Petrus, a walk-on at Arkansas who went on to a three-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with the New York Giants, has died. He was 32.

Fantasy Football 2019: Patrick Mahomes Leads QB Projections; Brady, Brees Outside Top 10Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs second-year QB, is projected to be the top fantasy QB signal caller, by a fairly significant margin.

Evan Turner Joins The Enes Kanter-Nick Wright FeudIf there is one thing FS1's Nick Wright loves to do, it's rag on Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics. Current and former Celtics players are coming to the team's defense.

NFL Is Not Suspending Tyreek HillThe NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.

Celtics 'Stomped Their Feet' Over Teams Possibly Tampering With Al HorfordThe Celtics knew they were going to lose Kryie Irving via free agency this summer, but Al Horford's departure caught them by surprise. And the fact that teams knew Horford would be available, and had some big money offers ready to go, reportedly caused the Celtics to raise a bit of a stink about the situation.