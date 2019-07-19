BOSTON (CBS) – The man charged in the stabbing of a 23-year-old Allston woman on the Esplanade refused to appear in court Friday.
A temporary attorney, who appeared on behalf of suspect Luis Olivo, said that Olivo refused to be transported to the court.
The judge ordered Olivo held without bail and rescheduled the hearing to Monday. The judge added that if Olivo again refuses to be transported, he will again be held without bail.
Olivo, 37, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder.
Police say Olivo stabbed the woman with a pair of scissors “suddenly and without provocation” as she was jogging. The attack happened on a footbridge between the Esplanade and the Lagoon.
Olivo’s record shows multiple charges of assault and gross lewdness.
