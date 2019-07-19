Comments
July 20, 2019
Immigration continues to be one of the hottest topics of debate at the local, state and national levels. With President Trump issuing the latest deportation raids, on this edition of Centro, we are doing a special segment talking about some of the most important immigration issues being discussed right now in Boston, Massachusetts and the rest of the country. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Joel Rivera, Field Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization the MIRA Coalition. Tune In!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
July 20, 2019
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
THE LATEST ON IMMIGRATION TOPICS
MIRA COALITION
(617) 350-5480
www.miracoalition.org
FB/Twitter: @MIRAcoalition
Instagram: @mira_coalition
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
