In the video above you’ll find Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the Great 8 seafood restaurants in our region. Below, the top spots in the city of Boston, ranked by Hoodline.
BOSTON (Hoodline) – No fare says New England quite like seafood. Looking to satisfy that appetite for lobster or fresh oysters? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Island Creek Oyster Bar
Next up is Kenmore’s Island Creek Oyster Bar, situated at 500 Commonwealth Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 2,640 reviews on Yelp, the bar and seafood spot has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Neptune Oyster
North End’s Neptune Oyster, located at 63 Salem St. (between Hull and Stillman streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and seafood spot 4.5 stars out of 4,747 reviews.
3. Saltie Girl
Saltie Girl, a wine bar, cocktail bar and seafood spot in Back Bay, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 822 Yelp reviews. Head over to 281 Dartmouth St. (between Commonwealth Avenue and Newbury Street) to see for yourself.
4. Legal Crossing
Rounding out the list is Legal Crossing. Located at 558 Washington St. (between Avery and Avenue De Lafayette streets) in Chinatown, the bar, venues and event space and seafood spot is one of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston, boasting four stars out of 344 reviews on Yelp.
