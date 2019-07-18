Chris Sale Dominates Blue Jays, Earns First Win At Fenway Park In Over A YearChris Sale was downright dominant against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, earning his first regular season win at Fenway Park in over a year.

Chris Kelly Returns To Bruins As Player Development CoordinatorChris Kelly came to Boston in 2011 and helped the Bruins win a Stanley Cup. Now that his playing days are over, he's returning to the Bruins in hopes of making a different kind of impact on the team.

Nathan Eovaldi Strikes Out Side In His Rehab Inning With PawSoxNathan Eovaldi is set to become the closer of the Boston Red Sox. But first, he had to put in a little work down in the minors.

VIDEO: Tom Brady Rides A Horse To 'Old Town Road'Tom's got the horses in the back.

Danny Ainge Had An Idea Kyrie Irving Was Leaving Celtics Around MarchKyrie Irving leaving Boston to play in Brooklyn was one of the worst kept secrets of the NBA offseason. And while Irving is as unpredictable as they come, the Celtics had an idea he would be shipping out of Boston late in the regular season.