BOSTON (CBS) – The summer heat continues this weekend, and if you are looking for ways to stay cool, here are a few ideas.
Try out a canoe or kayak this Saturday at RiverFest. This family-friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Neponset Park in Dorchester. Enjoy a fun summer day with free boating, live music, food trucks, crafts and kids activities.
The annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival continues this weekend. One of the most comprehensive collections of this blooming plant will be on display to celebrate one of the most iconic flowers on Cape Cod, The Heritage Museums and Gardens will offer daily tours of private gardens, workshops and classes through Sunday.
Family Fun Night continues on Saturday with Movies in the Garden. This free event starts with games and prizes, followed by a film at sundown in the Prudential Center’s South Garden.
There’s no cooler place to be than outer space. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the Draper Atrium in Cambridge is holding a special free event on Saturday. Discover how we hacked the moon, explore and learn about the engineers who guided the Apollo astronauts to the moon and back, and test your pilot skills in the Lunar Lander 4D simulator.
