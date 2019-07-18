BEVERLY (CBS) – A motorcyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries after a police pursuit and a head-on crash into a trash truck on Route 1A in Beverly on Thursday morning.
Police attempted to pull the man over after he allegedly ran a red light on Cabot Street in Beverly and began speeding and passing other vehicles.
Police said officers pursued the motorcyclist but ended the pursuit due to speed. Police said a few minutes later, the motorcyclist crossed the yellow line and crashed head-on into a trash truck stopped at a red light on Route 1A.
The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital after a medical flight had to be canceled because of weather.
The Beverley Fire Department said the man suffered life-threatening injuries that included lacerations and fractures and was transferred to Lahey Hospital.
