WALTHAM (CBS) – A photo of a dog on a moving tow truck flatbed has sparked outrage on social media, and a police investigation is underway.
Michael Gerry shared a photo Wednesday that appears to show the dog tied up on the flatbed of the tow truck, which was also transporting a van.
“This should NEVER happen,” he wrote on Facebook.
The truck belongs to Ramsay’s Towing. Animal lovers flooded the Waltham company’s Facebook page with complaints.
“We have just been made aware of the photo that is circulating on Facebook,” Ramsay’s Towing said in a Facebook post. “We do not support the drivers actions and he was terminated immediately.”
A spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police said that they are investigating and have also notified the enforcement division of the Animal Rescue League. The dog, which belonged to the fired tow truck driver, is said to be fine.
