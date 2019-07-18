



BOSTON (CBS) – Ready to roast? It’s gonna be a “scorchah” this weekend as the first heatwave of the season for many folks arrives on Friday. You may have seen a few triple-digit forecasts – that is no typo. We will likely reach the century mark on the thermometer on Saturday AND Sunday in many local cities and towns.

Hitting 100 in Boston is truly a remarkable occasion. It has only happened 25 times in the nearly 150 years of record-keeping in Boston, about once every six years on average. I guess you could say we are due. The last time Boston hit or surpassed 100 degrees was 8 years ago, on July 22, 2011 (103).

If we hit 100 on Saturday, it would also be a record for the date, surpassing the 99-degree mark set in 1991. Sunday’s record is a bit harder to reach (102 degrees in 1977).

Perhaps you need a refresher on the definition of heatwave: You must hit 90 degrees or higher for three straight days. The last official heatwave in Boston was last year – Aug. 27-30. That was our second of the year, following the June 29-July 1 heatwave. On Saturday and Sunday, 90-plus is a lock for most folks away from the South Coast. On Friday, temperatures will be closer to 90-95 degrees, a tad “cooler” but likely still warm enough to make it a three-day heatwave for a large portion of the area.

Heatwave or not, any way you slice it, this weekend is gonna be oppressively hot and humid. The National Weather Service has issued an “excessive heat warning” for most of southern New England (excluding the Cape and Islands) on Saturday, expecting heat indices near 110 (the “feels like” temperature when you combine the temperature and humidity).

With temperatures and humidity this high, there is a serious risk for heat-related illnesses (heat exhaustion and heat stroke). If you must be outside for any extended period of time this weekend, you should seek as much shade as possible, stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity. And please don’t forget to check your pets!

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ.