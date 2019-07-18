Nathan Eovaldi Strikes Out Side In His Rehab Inning With PawSoxNathan Eovaldi is set to become the closer of the Boston Red Sox. But first, he had to put in a little work down in the minors.

VIDEO: Tom Brady Rides A Horse To 'Old Town Road'Tom's got the horses in the back.

Danny Ainge Had An Idea Kyrie Irving Was Leaving Celtics Around MarchKyrie Irving leaving Boston to play in Brooklyn was one of the worst kept secrets of the NBA offseason. And while Irving is as unpredictable as they come, the Celtics had an idea he would be shipping out of Boston late in the regular season.

Chris Sale Looking For Elusive Fenway Park Victory As Red Sox Close Out Series Vs. Blue JaysIt has been over a year since Chris Sale won a regular season game at Fenway Park. A full calendar year.

Celtics Fans Are Going To Love Enes KanterOn the floor, the Boston Celtics are going to rely on Enes Kanter to pull down some rebounds. Off of it, the center is going to provide the team with some comic relief.