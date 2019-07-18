



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Coffee, tea, and some fresh baked goods. There are a few new cafes to check out in Boston. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in search of a relaxing cup of coffee in Boston.

Jonquils Cafe & Bakery

125 Newbury St., Back Bay

PHOTO: JONQUILS CAFE & BAKERY/YELP

Jonquils Cafe & Bakery is a cafe and bakery.

The new business offers coffee, tea, baked goods and light lunch options in a bright, modern setting. The menu now features seasonal danishes, quiches, nitro cold brew coffee and more.

Yelp users are still warming up to Jonquils Cafe & Bakery, which currently holds three stars out of 16 reviews on the site.

Yelper Evan C., who reviewed Jonquils Cafe & Bakery on June 18, wrote, “This spot has an amazing distribution of strong elements. The coffee and tea program is unique and high quality … And they just rolled out a savory program that focuses on low fat, balanced breakfast/lunch bowls and sandwiches that look amazing and taste great.”

Jonquils Cafe & Bakery is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Tatte Bakery

201 Washington St., Downtown

Photo: Vivian C./Yelp

Tatte Bakery is a breakfast and brunch spot.

Tatte Bakery serves up pastries, desserts, bread, brunch dishes and more. On the menu, look for the avocado tartine or the prosciutto and fig panini. The cafe also serves gluten-free items including double chocolate muffins, a lemon mint tart, the garden vegetable bowl and more.

Tatte Bakery’s current Yelp rating of four stars out of nine reviews indicates positive vibes from customers.

Yelper Judith T., who reviewed Tatte Bakery on May 12, wrote, “The food is good but pricey. The cheesecake and mousse cake are flavorful. The portions are tiny and cost around $8, but it’s worth it.”

Al D. noted, “Great place to enjoy a light lunch. Very tasty dishes, from pastries to salads. Serves vegetarian options as well.”

Tatte Bakery is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Cafe Beatrice

182 Western Ave., Allston

Photo: maureen p./Yelp

Cafe Beatrice is a pop-up cafe.

Cafe Beatrice serves up brunch cocktails, pastries and breakfast sandwiches. On the menu, look for house mimosas, sourdough griddle cakes and a pork belly and poblano hash.

According to the business’ Facebook page, the business is “a spring, summer and fall pop-up cafe from the folks at Puritan & Co.”

Yelp users are generally positive about Cafe Beatrice, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on the site.

Yelper Morgan S., who was one of the first users to visit Cafe Beatrice on May 18, wrote, “I am so glad Cafe Beatrice moved into the neighborhood! Stopped by for an iced latte, which is super good quality.”

Angus C. noted, “Excellent service. Delicious food. Great setting. Unfortunate that this is only a pop-up.”

Cafe Beatrice is open now at 182 Western Ave., so stop on by to check out the new business.