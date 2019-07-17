



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boston? We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect if you don’t want to spend more than $3,400/month on rent.

30 Caldwell St. (Charlestown)

Check out this 865-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 30 Caldwell St. in Charlestown. It’s listed for $3,312/month.

The building has garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

401 Mt. Vernon St. (North Dorchester)

Located at 401 Mt. Vernon St., here’s a 1,070-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that’s also listed for $3,312/month.

Expect to see in-unit laundry and air conditioning. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn’t very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

125 Guest St. (Brighton)

Next, there’s this studio apartment over at 125 Guest St. It’s listed for $3,320/month for its 602 square feet.

In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

