



BARNSTABLE (CBS/AP) – With a dozen great white sharks tagged off of Cape Cod so far this summer, authorities are trying to figure out the best way to protect swimmers.

Barnstable County commissioners met Wednesday morning to talk about some of the safety proposals.

One company, Acoustic Technology Inc. of Boston, presented their emergency notification system, which would include sirens and a voice-recorded alert to warn people to get out of the water when sharks are nearby.

Some beaches on the Cape now have emergency call boxes and first aid kits with tourniquets and other medical supplies in case someone is bitten by a shark.

Greg Skomal, a shark biologist at Mass Marine Fisheries, tagged four great whites Tuesday alone, bringing the total to 12 so far this season, in what he’s calling a “banner year” because they haven’t tagged so many, so early in the summer.

“They’re everywhere you can be on the eastern shore of the cape, and even Cape Cod Bay, there are sharks,” said spotter pilot Wayne Davis.

From the Vineyard to Provincetown, there’s now an estimated 50,000 seals, and because their numbers are increasing, so too are the white sharks, which come to feed on the seals.

For decades, Crocker Snow’s family has owned a tiny island off of Nantucket. When he was a boy, there were only a few seals on Muskeget Island. Now, it’s overrun. “It’s obvious there’s a problem there,” Snow said. “We can’t just close our eyes to it.”

A citizen’s group is calling for eliminating federal protections for seals.

Peter Howell, a founder of the Seal Action Committee, says the Nantucket-based group wants Congress to amend the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act so that seals and other species can be removed from the law’s list of protected animals if their populations have sufficiently rebounded.

“We’re not anti-seal. We’re not trying to eliminate them. We’re just trying to manage them in the interest of the larger ecosystem,” he said Wednesday as the group spoke before the Barnstable County Commissioners. “It’s inconsistent to protect a species in perpetuity without regard to population size.”

But amending the federal law could be a longshot since the idea doesn’t appear to have strong support among members of Cape Cod’s congressional delegation, said Commission Chair Ronald Bergstrom.

Democratic Rep. Bill Keating, who represents Cape Cod, said delisting seals from the protection act wouldn’t change things.

“My staff and I have spoken with some of the top scientists in the nation about this matter, and they have told us that culling seals in this region is not effective in controlling these populations because they would be immediately repopulated by the migration of gray seals from Canada,” he said in a statement.

Last year, there were two shark attacks off the Cape. Arthur Medici, 26, of Revere, was killed while boogie boarding off a beach in Wellfleet in September. It was the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936. Another man was bitten off a beach in nearby Truro in August, but survived.

