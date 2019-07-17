Comments
BURLINGTON (CBS) – An MBTA The Ride bus was involved in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Burlington.
It happened at the intersection of Wynn and Wyman streets. The MBTA vehicle crashed head-on with a car, leaving both damaged.
Four people were injured in the crash – three from the bus and one from the car. Two people were taken to Lahey Hospital with serious injuries. Two others were brought to Winchester Hospital with minor injuries.
Burlington Police temporarily diverted traffic from the area following the crash.
