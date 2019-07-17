QUEBEC, CANADA (CBS) – The CDC and the FDA think an outbreak of E-coli in several states may be linked to ground bison.
The meat comes from Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. out of Quebec, Canada. A total of 21 people have gotten sick in seven states, including Connecticut.
The company is recalling ground bison and ground bison patties produced and distributed across the eastern and central United States between Feb. 22 and April 30 of this year.
The patties were sold as Bison Burgers or Buffalo burgers in blue boxes, with an expiration date of Oct. 8, 2020. Anyone who bought them should return it to the store for a refund.
E. coli can cause diarrhea and possibly kidney failure in young children and the elderly.
Take a look at the full recall notice here.
