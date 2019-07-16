Comments
UXBRIDGE (CBS) — Uxbridge police were “amazed” that a driver only suffered minor injuries after a crazy crash on Route 146 Tuesday.
According to police, the car hit something and went airborne. When it landed, the car’s brakes did not work. “The vehicle went across the grassy area, and into the North Bound on ramp, sliding completely under this trailer and just about out the other side,” police wrote in a Facebook post.
The car was then dragged by the truck.
Police said when it came to a stop, the driver was able to get out of his driver’s side door — which was underneath the trailer — without help. He was then taken to the hospital.