Weather Alert:Tropical Downpours Wednesday
Filed Under:Boston News, Uxbridge News


UXBRIDGE (CBS) — Uxbridge police were “amazed” that a driver only suffered minor injuries after a crazy crash on Route 146 Tuesday.

According to police, the car hit something and went airborne. When it landed, the car’s brakes did not work. “The vehicle went across the grassy area, and into the North Bound on ramp, sliding completely under this trailer and just about out the other side,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said this car lost the use of its brakes and slid under a tractor-trailer on Route 146 in Uxbridge (Photo Via Uxbridge Police Facebook)

The car was then dragged by the truck.

Police said when it came to a stop, the driver was able to get out of his driver’s side door — which was underneath the trailer — without help. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver suffered only minor injuries after getting out of this car in Uxbridge (Photo Courtesy: Uxbridge Police Facebook)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s