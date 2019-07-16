Cordarrelle Patterson Has Moved On From Last Season's Super Bowl VictoryCordarrelle Patterson won a Super Bowl in his only season with the Patriots. But now that he's a member of the Chicago Bears, it appears Patterson is over all the glory he celebrated in New England.

Rafael Devers Wins Red Sox Heart And Hustle AwardRafael Devers is having a breakout season for the Boston Red Sox, and the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association has taken notice.

Andrew Cashner Can't Wait Help Red Sox In Playoff Race -- And Take On YankeesAndrew Cashner will get his first chance to show Red Sox fans what he's got Tuesday night, when he makes his Boston debut against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. But based on what he said Monday, Boston fans will really like the right-hander.

Nathan Eovaldi Set To Begin Rehab Assignment This WeekWhen Nathan Eovaldi returns to the Red Sox, he'll do so as the team's closer. But first, the righty has to go on a rehab assignment.

Chavis' Grand Slam Helps Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 10-8Rookie Michael Chavis hit a grand slam, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs for Boston on Monday night to lead the Red Sox to a 10-8 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.