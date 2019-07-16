BOSTON (CBS) — Eye drops sold at CVS Pharmacy are being voluntarily recalled over concerns they may not be sterile.
Twenty-eight different types of the CVS Health eye drops, created by Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., are apart of the recall. This includes CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops and CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye.
Visit the Food and Drug Administration’s website for the complete list.
“Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” said the FDA.
Eye drops and ointments made by Altaire have also been recalled at Walmart and Walgreen stores.
There have been no reports of adverse effects.