CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Cambridge is full of neighborhoods that are full of restaurants. Been to Porter Square lately? Get to know this neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from Italian restaurants to a bagel shop. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Porter Square, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses.

1. Giulia

Photo: Lesley y./Yelp

Topping the list is Italian spot Giulia. Located at 1682 Massachusetts Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 426 reviews on Yelp. The menu features high-end Italian fare, including flatbreads, pastas, veal, wild boar and lamb sausage.

2. BerryLine

Photo: essa e./Yelp

Ice cream and frozen yogurt spot BerryLine, which also offers juices, smoothies and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1668 Massachusetts Ave., 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews. The dozens of flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt are made with natural ingredients. Also on the menu are milkshakes, waffles and seasonal drinks.

3. Bagelsaurus

Photo: brooke w./Yelp

Bagelsaurus, a spot to score handmade bagels, spreads and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 564 Yelp reviews. The menu also includes sandwiches, baked goods and coffee. Head over to 1796 Massachusetts Ave. to try it for yourself.

4. Baraka

Check out Baraka, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean fusion restaurant at 1728 Massachusetts Ave. On the menu, look for a blend of French, Mediterranean and North African cuisine, such as mango crab cannelloni, European sea bass, bouillabaisse and lamb or chicken tajine.

5. Gran Gusto

Photo: musteatboston x./Yelp

And then there’s Gran Gusto, a local favorite with four stars out of 345 reviews. The restaurant imports more than 80% of the products it uses to make its authentic meals, with deliveries arriving from Italy every week. Look for classic Italian dishes like eggplant Parmesan, stuffed ravioli, spaghetti and gourmet pizzas on the menu. Stop by 90 Sherman St., a short walk from Porter Square, to hit up the Italian eatery the next time you’re in the neighborhood.