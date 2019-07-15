



LAWRENCE (CBS) – The driver charged in a tragic crash that killed a young girl is expected to be arraigned in his hospital bed Monday afternoon.

Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, of Lawrence is facing several charges, including manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide in Saturday’s crash.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said police pulled Lima over around 5:30 p.m. for speeding and driving erratically, but when the officer walked up to the car, they say Lima sped off. The officer didn’t go after him and moments later Lima’s Infiniti G37 slammed head on into a Honda Civic with five people inside. One of them, an 11-year-old girl, died. The other four were seriously hurt and rushed to hospitals in Boston.

Their names have not been made public. The 11-year-old was identified by her father to WBZ-TV Monday as Taysha Silva.

BREAKING: Her father tells me that 11-year-old Taysha Silva is the victim of Saturday night’s deadly crash in Lawrence. Investigators say Selvin Lima drove away from a traffic stop, ultimately causing the crash that killed Taysha. He will be arraigned this afternoon. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/gTRYK6uvs9 — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) July 15, 2019

Lima was the only person in his car. He was airlifted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital on a medical rescue helicopter with serious injuries. The district attorney said Lima is expected to be arraigned there Monday, depending on his condition.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

A small, makeshift shrine of candles, flowers and stuffed animals has been put together at the crash site in honor of the girl.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the victim’s age, based on information provided by the Essex County District Attorney’s office.