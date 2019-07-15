



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are cutting ties with struggling infielder Eduardo Nunez. The 32-year-old veteran was designated for assignment on Monday as part of a slew of roster moves by the Red Sox.

Nunez hit just .228 with a pair of homers and a .548 OPS in 60 games for Boston this season, starting 21 games at second base, six games a third base, one at shortstop and 10 games at designated hitter. He was just 4-for-26 over his last 10 games, with a .154/.148/.192 slash line in that span.

Boston acquired Nunez around the 2017 trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants and he was an instant hit for the team, batting .321 with eight homers and 27 RBIs the rest of the season before an injury kept him out of the lineup. He played 225 games over parts of three seasons in Boston, slashing .268/.293/.401.

With Brock Holt healthy and playing well as Boston’s utility man, plus the recent emergence of infielder Marco Hernandez, Nunez became expendable on Boston’s 40-man roster. The Red Sox now have seven days to trade Nunez or release him outright.

In addition to designating Nunez, the Red Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber and first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. They also sent down righty reliever Hector Velazquez to Triple-A, after he was tagged for three runs in an inning of work in Boston’s extra innings loss to the Dodgers on Sunday night.

The Red Sox dropped two of three to the Dodgers over the weekend, and start a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Monday night.