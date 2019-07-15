Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that sent a man to the hospital.
Police say they found the man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound at the busy intersection of Dudley Street and Columbia Road.
Officers responded to the area shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Boston EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Several Boston police officers blocked off the area with crime tape while they investigated.
Police would not confirm any arrests, saying only that this an ongoing investigation.