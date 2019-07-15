BOSTON (Hoodline) – Let the food come to you! Some of Boston’s favorite food is made in the back of a food truck. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in the city, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. The Bacon Truck
Topping the list is The Bacon Truck. This food truck’s menu centers around all things bacon. It makes its rounds in Boston, Cambridge and Watertown and is the highest-rated food truck in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tenoch Mexican
Next up is Tenoch Mexican’s Torta Truck and trailer. You can find this truck frequenting Harvard and Copley Square. With four stars out of 298 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Naco Taco
Naco Taco is a food truck that offers tacos and more. Follow them on social media to track their latest locale. This is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews.
4. Bon Me
In various location in Boston and Cambridge you can check out Bon Me, which has earned four stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp. This Vietnamese and Asian fusion food truck offers healthy options.
5. BiBim Box
Finally, there’s BiBim Box, with five stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. This truck is on the move, so watch their social media to catch up to this Korean food truck next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.