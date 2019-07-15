BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox brought in pitcher Andrew Cashner to round out their rotation. The righty will get to work at doing so on Tuesday night.
Cashner will make his Red Sox debut Tuesday evening at Fenway Park as Boston continues their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Alex Cora announced ahead of Sunday night’s loss to the Dodgers
“He’s very excited to be here. Been throwing the ball well and ready to contribute,” Cora said of Cashner on Sunday.
Boston acquired Cashner from Baltimore over the weekend for a pair of minor leaugers, giving them a solid No. 5 starter for the back of their rotation. Cashner somehow won nine games with the abysmal Orioles, going 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA over 17 starts. He is on a bit of a roll as of late, going 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA over his last five starts. He hasn’t allowed a single homer over those last five starts, and has allowed just one run over his last 14 innings of work.
Cashner’s final start in a Baltimore uniform also came against Toronto last Saturday ahead of the All-Star break, when he limited the Blue Jays to one run off three hits over seven innings. He’s 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA against the AL East this season, though he has struggled against the Yankees. Cashner was roughed up by New York for six runs over four innings in his first start of the year, and is 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA against the Yankees over three starts.
To make room for Cashner on the active roster, Boston placed Steven Wright on the IL with a right great toe contusion.