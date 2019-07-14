Comments
HULL (CBS) — A police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck while participating in a funeral procession Sunday. The officer, who was on a motorcycle at the time, has non-life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Nantasket Avenue at K Street. “Upon arrival, police learned that a 68-year-old man from New York, who was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, was traveling east on K Street when he struck the motorcycle officer at the intersection of Nantasket Avenue,” a statement from police said.
The funeral procession was headed to Hull Village Cemetery.
The driver did stay at the scene and has been cooperating with police.