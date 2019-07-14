  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Hull News

HULL (CBS) — A police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck while participating in a funeral procession Sunday. The officer, who was on a motorcycle at the time, has non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Nantasket Avenue at K Street. “Upon arrival, police learned that a 68-year-old man from New York, who was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, was traveling east on K Street when he struck the motorcycle officer at the intersection of Nantasket Avenue,” a statement from police said.

The funeral procession was headed to Hull Village Cemetery.

The driver did stay at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s