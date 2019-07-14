BOSTON (CBS) – For juicy burgers cooked on a grill, ice cold beers brewed right before your eyes and an awesome atmosphere to enjoy it all you need to get in the backyard – at Backyard Brewery. Located in Manchester, New Hampshire, Backyard Brewery is a spacious spot where great food and great beer are always one the menu.

“It’s just a cool spot. Come as you are, enjoy yourself, enjoy good food, enjoy good beer. We have wine, we have cocktails. We really cater to everyone here,” said owner Marcus Doucet, who opened this restaurant and brewery a couple years ago and made sure the space could satisfy any kind of mood.

“We have the outdoor patio. If you want to eat outside, it’s a beautiful space. It’s a really awesome spot to get an afternoon drink,” Doucet said. “We also have the indoor dining room, really friendly. Great for families, great for singles, great for dates, and big groups. So it’s a great place to meet with all your friends. We also have the throwback, which is a nod to what this restaurant used to be. We kept the existing bar exactly intact. It’s a little bit ’70s, a little bit ’80s, but it’s a lot of fun.”

And just as much fun is watching the brewers at work in full view of the dining room.

“So the entire brew house is right here. During the daytime, you’re always going to see people back there working, cleaning kegs, filling tanks, brewing beer,” Doucet said. “And then at night, we light it all up purple, and it’s a really nice ambience and a great space for people to hang out and have dinner by the tanks.”

Of course all that beer ends up behind the bar, and if you can’t decide on your perfect pint, the staff is always happy to help.

“Our staff is very good about directing you in what you’re going to like. Not everyone’s a beer geek, but you know what, we’re always going to find something someone’s going to like,” Doucet said.

And when it comes to the food, you’re going to like just about everything coming out of the kitchen.

There are smoked Chicken Wings and Prime Rib Egg Rolls, Gravy Cheese Fries and Carnitas Tacos, plus piled high sandwiches and comfort food classics.

“It’s kind of elevated pub food. Everything that we’ve created on this menu is something that you could find and enjoy with any kind of beer,” Doucet explained.