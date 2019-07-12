YARMOUTH (CBS) — A 19-year-old hotel worker helped save the life of a young girl from France after she was pulled from a swimming pool Thursday.
Police said the six-year-old girl was swimming with her 13-year-old brother and 14-year-old cousin in the indoor pool at the Yarmouth Resort when the girl went under around 8:30 p.m.
The brother and cousin were able to lift the girl out of the water. Police said the girl and her family were visiting from France and no one in the family spoke English. But 19-year-old Domantas Kaitaitis, a resort employee, began CPR and successfully revived the girl before an officer arrived.
“Through interpreters, we were able to determine that adults in the family were just outside the indoor pool cooking on a grill for approximately 10 minutes and left the girl with her older brother and his cousin in the indoor pool swimming,” police said in a statement Friday.
The girl was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in good condition and spent the night there for observation.
“The Yarmouth Police Department commends the quick and decisive actions of the teenagers and hotel employee Kaitaitis for helping to save the life of [the] child,” police said.