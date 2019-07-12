In the video above, you’ll find Phantom Gourmet’s top picks for spots to get fresh baked bread. Below, Hoodline ranks Cambridge’s top bakeries.
CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Craving some pastry, fresh bread, or other sweet treats? Head to your local bakery. Wondering where to find the best bakeries in Cambridge? Hoodline did the work. We crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Royal Pastry Shop
Topping the list is Royal Pastry Shop. Located at 738 Cambridge St. in Wellington-Harrington, the bakery is the highest-rated bakery in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp.
2. Flour Bakery + Café
Cambridgeport’s Flour Bakery + Café, located at 190 Massachusetts Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and coffee spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 883 reviews.
3. SOFRA Bakery & Cafe
SOFRA Bakery & Cafe, a bakery and Middle Eastern breakfast and brunch spot in Strawberry Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 752 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1 Belmont St. to see for yourself.
4. Iggy’s Bread
Over in Cambridge Highlands, check out Iggy’s Bread, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 130 Fawcett St.
5. Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Finally, there’s Tatte Bakery & Cafe, an East Cambridge favorite with four stars out of 517 reviews. Stop by 318 Third St. to hit up the bakery next time you’re in the mood.