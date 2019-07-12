



BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds took over the Boston Common Friday night to let President Trump know they disagree with his immigration policies. Protesters gathered in cities all over Massachusetts and across the nation for the “Lights for Liberty” vigil calling for better immigration policies.

“They’re not criminals, they’re just coming here to find a better life,” said Sally Harrison of Weston.

The protesters say they’re mourning those who have died in custody and those who died while trying to come into the United States.

“We need to decriminalize migration,” said vigil organizer Leah Bloom.

The demonstrations come ahead of the Trump administration’s crack down on illegal immigrants. ICE raids are planned for this weekend.

“We are really, specifically looking for bad players,” President Donald Trump said earlier in the day.

Vice President Mike Pence was on the southern border Friday touring a new detention center where families are being held. “Each and every one of the children, each and every one of the parents told me they were being treated well,” Pence said.

Pence’s visit comes as Democrats on Capitol Hill are examining the administration’s treatment of migrant families.

Protesters in Massachusetts are hoping local lawmakers can also help make a change.

“We need to be lobbying our legislators to pass the Safe Communities Act here in Massachusetts,” Leah Bloom said.

More protests are set for Saturday around the country and in Boston.