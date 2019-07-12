BOSTON (CBS) — Just as he flourishes in the NBA Summer League, tragedy has struck the family of Celtics rookie guard Tremont Waters. Waters’ father, Edward Waters Jr., was found dead in a West Haven, Conn. hotel, police have confirmed to the New Haven Register.
Waters Jr. was found unresponsive at a Super 8 Hotel around noon on Thursday, where he was pronounced dead by authorities. He was 49. Police are currently investigated the cause of death.
Boston drafted the younger Waters in the second-round of last month’s NBA Draft after a solid two-year career at LSU. The Connecticut native has played well over the first four games in Las Vegas, averaging 10 points and 5.3 assists to help Boston to a 4-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
The Celtics and Waters reportedly agreed on a two-way contract earlier this week.