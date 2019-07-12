



SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – For the second time this week, a person has been charged with attacking an EMT in Boston.

The latest incident happened Thursday afternoon on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston. EMTs were called to a pizza shop for an unconscious woman when another woman tried to push past a Boston EMS supervisor to get inside the store.

State troopers were nearby in the rotary for a traffic stop and saw the struggle. Police said the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Donna Taylor of Boston, kept hitting the EMS supervisor and the two “ended up struggling in traffic on Old Colony Avenue at Preble Circle.”

As troopers rushed to help, police said several people on the sidewalk recorded video of the attack on their phones, instead of helping the EMT.

The troopers pulled Taylor away and handcuffed her. The EMS supervisor, who was not identified, was not hurt.

State Police say Taylor kept fighting with the troopers and “relentlessly tried to resist arrest.”

“Once cuffed and secured, Taylor refused to let herself peacefully be placed into the back of a cruiser, and continued to struggle. Once the Troopers got her inside the cruiser and closed the door, she continued to slam against the glass and violently kick the door panel,” State Police said in a statement Friday.

Taylor now faces several charges, including assault and battery. She was ordered held on $3,000 bail.

This incident happened a day after police said 31-year-old Julie Tejeda stabbed an EMT at least seven times in the back on an ambulance in Boston on July 10. The EMT was released from the hospital Thursday.

Tejada is now charged with assault with intent to murder. She was ordered to have a mental health evaluation at her arraignment Thursday.

Several lawmakers are currently pushing for legislation to make it a felony to attack health care workers in Massachusetts.