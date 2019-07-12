  • WBZ TVOn Air

FITCHBURG (CBS) — One person was killed and another person was injured in two shootings in Fitchburg Thursday night. The shootings took place about a mile apart but it is unclear if they are related.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting on Blossom Street. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the victim was someone who was known to police but did not elaborate on an identity.

About 25 minutes later, there was a shooting on Goddard Street and one person suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau asked residents to come forward. He said, “We can’t do anything in the city without the public’s help. I’m asking the public: if you have information to please reach out to the Fitchburg Police Department.” Call detectives at 978-345-9650.

“We can’t do this alone, we are partners in the community,’ Martineau said.

