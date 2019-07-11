  • WBZ TVOn Air

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A ceremony is scheduled in Worcester as the city officially breaks ground on a new minor league stadium.

Polar Park will be the new home of the Boston Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate, beginning in 2021.

The club announced last year that it’s moving from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to Worcester after failing to reach a deal for a new stadium with Rhode Island officials.

Politicians, team executives and community leaders plan to attend the ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday afternoon for the $100 million stadium that city leaders are hoping will spur additional downtown development.

Artist rendition of Polar Park in downtown Worcester (Image credit Beyer Blinder Belle)

Meanwhile, the Rhode Island Commerce Corp. is looking for potential new tenants for McCoy Stadium, the current home of the PawSox.

