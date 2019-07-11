



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been three years since Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett formed their quarterback “Wolfpack” in New England. It sounds like Brady is itching for a reunion, but not on the football field.

Brissett, the backup QB in Indianapolis, has been doing his best Jack Handey impression on Twitter, sending out a series of tweets over the last few days that has the Twitterverse either thinking deep or shaking their heads. His first was a pretty silly question, asking if you had to wash a cup if you only drank water out of it. Harmless enough.

If you drink water out a cup do you still have to wash the cup? Asking for a friend — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 9, 2019

A Wednesday tweet about the sun and space drew a lot more backlash, and rightfully so.

If the sun is hot how is outer space cold ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 10, 2019

It’s Brissett’s most recent deep thought has Brady’s attention, because it was about football. It has the GOAT thinking that a Brady-Brissett podcast should turn into a real thing, and Brissett is on board.

Let’s give the people what they want. Also, what’s your answer.? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 11, 2019

Brady has yet to respond to Brissett, and there has been no mention of Garoppolo joining the fun. But people would certainly listen if Brady and Brissett joined forces to shoot the breeze about anything and everything.

And maybe, just maybe, Brady will actually say something away from a podium in Foxboro.