MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA (CBS) – A Manchester-By-The-Sea man was arrested over the weekend after a woman told police a person dressed as a pirate broke into her house while she was sleeping.
It happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday on Raymond Street.
The woman said she was watching television in bed and fell asleep, then woke up to a man standing over her. The woman told police the man, who was holding a dog, said with a British accent “Where are my tongs?”
Police say the man left after the woman screamed. Hearing the woman yelling, neighbors came to help and were able to get the suspect’s license plate.
A short time later, police stopped 79-year-old Herbert Gleason. In a report on the incident, an officer noted that Gleason was wearing a black bandanna on his head, a black shirt, and a brown leather belt with a gold chain and pendants. He was not wearing shoes.
“This is the outfit I believe (the victim) was referring to when she stated the male was dressed like a pirate,” police noted.
Gleason was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony.
According to the Gloucester Times, Gleason’s attorney said the incident is a “huge misunderstanding.” The attorney said Gleason was walking his dog on the beach and poked his head inside a screen door believing his “tong” sandals might be in the woman’s house.
Gleason was released on $1,000 personal surety bond.