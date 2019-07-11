Comments
LYNN (CBS) – Two people were saved from a burning home in Lynn overnight.
Firefighters found the man and woman trapped on the roof of the house on Birch Street when they arrived just before 4 a.m.
They used ladders to get the two down safely and no one was hurt.
“They were both fine, they appeared to be fine,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer told reporters.
Nine people lived in the home and the Red Cross is helping them find another place to stay.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started. Archer said there were heavy flames in the back of the three-story home when they got there.