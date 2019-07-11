BOSTON (CBS) – A big blue mosaic made up of hundreds of images is front and center at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House. The giant poster is just one of the ways the musical Dear Evan Hansen is bringing fans in Boston closer to the production.
Lead producer Stacey Mindich said the idea to include fans in the artwork came out of one of the show’s main themes: connection.
“Evan is in a sea of people, but he can’t connect with them. So the idea was to surround him in the show’s poster with people, and it became incredibly clear to me that those people should be real people,” she said.
In Boston, several hundred people sent photos. When those fans come to the show, they are always excited to find themselves in the artwork.
Dear Even Hansen deals with difficult themes, like suicide, bullying, social media, and family relationships.
Jessica Phillips, the actress who plays Evan’s mom, grew up in central Massachusetts. She told us those themes are precisely why the show has resonated with so many people.
“At one time or another we have felt alone, and that what we seek is to be seen and heard, and recognized by other people to be found.”
Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House through August 4.